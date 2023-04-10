



Siblings are a common theme in pop culture, appearing in countless movies, TV shows, and literature. From heartwarming depictions of close-knit families to tense and dysfunctional relationships, the portrayal of siblings in pop culture reveals a lot about our cultural values and beliefs. One of the most common depictions of siblings in pop culture is […]

The post The Portrayal Of Siblings In Pop Culture appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper