Tinubu meets Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Abbas, Kalu at Aso Villa | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with Tajudeen Abbas and Ben Kalu, both contenders for the offices of Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions respectively.

The meeting currently ongoing, is coming immediately after the President earlier met with the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, also in the presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Tinubu’s meeting with both sets are the first since he was sworn-in as President.

It was believed that the President’s meeting with Lawan and Gbajabiamila will dwell on the forthcoming inauguration of the 10th National Assembly scheduled for June 13 and the eventual election of the leadership and principal officers of the federal legislature.

It is also believed that the meeting is aimed at firming up the rumoured choice of Hon Gbajabiamila for the office of the Chief of Staff to the President.

Meanwhile, the visit of the duo of Abass and Kalu is also believed to…