President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima will, today, open their defence in the petition by presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, and his party, challenging their declaration as winners of the February 25 presidential election.

The post Tinubu, Shettima open defence today in Obi, LP’s petition appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper