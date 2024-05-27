Court dismiss Shaibu’s lawsuit to overturn Ighodalo’s candidacy — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A federal high court in Abuja has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former Edo State deputy governor, Phillip Shaibu, to overturn the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship primary election held on February 22.

The PDP announced Asue Ighodalo as the winner of the primary election, where he defeated Shaibu and other aspirants.

The Edo State House of Assembly impeached Shaibu on April 8, following the recommendation of a seven-man panel of investigation that indicted him for disclosure of government secrets.

Shaibu, who was also declared the winner of a parallel governorship election held at his home, has since disagreed with Ighodalo’s victory.

Days after the primary election, Shaibu visited the PDP national secretariat in Abuja to request his certificate of return, claiming to be the party’s authentic candidate for the election.

Shaibu dragged Asue Ighodalo, the PDP, and the Independent National Electoral Commission…