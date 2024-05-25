NFF chieftains set to meet Olise as Finidi calls for calm — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Determined to ensure only the best players play for the Super Eagles, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) top brass are planning to persuade Crystal Palace winger, Michael Olise, to embrace Nigeria over France, The Guardian can report.

A source at the Glass House revealed that the country’s soccer governing body is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Olise, who is provisionally cap-tied to France, abandons his plans to play for Les Bleus after he was dropped from their Euros squad by manager Didier Deschamps.

“The NFF, under the watchful eyes of President Ibrahim Musa Gusau, is bent on ensuring that only the best play for Nigeria. That is why I can confidently tell you that the board is working around the clock to arrange talks with Michael Olise sooner than expected.

“Ex-President Amaju Pinnick tried his best to bring in Olise and Eberechi Eze. The current board won’t give up on that dream,” the NFF insider…