Troops deployment, a show of shame, says NNPP — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), on Saturday, slammed the federal government’s deployment of troops to the Emir of Kano’s palace, describing it as a “show of shame” and a threat to democracy.

It also argued that the deployment of soldiers and security agents was a violation of the Constitution, which gives states the exclusive power to administer local governments and chieftaincy matters.

National Publicity Secretary of NNPP, Barr. Ladipo Johnson, in a statement, condemned the siege on the palace, saying it was an attempt to overturn the constitutionally-backed restructuring and restoration of the Kano State Emirate Council.

The NNPP also faulted the alleged forceful return of deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero to Kano through the might of the federal government, calling it a threat to peace and harmony in the state.

He said: “We are using this medium to appeal to Elders in the country, leaders of thought, and…