NEMA hands over food items to Borno Govt — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has handed over 37,000 bags of assorted food commodities procured by the federal government to the Borno Government.

The Director-General of NEMA, Malam Zubaida Umar, represented by the Borno NEMA Zonal officer, Muhammad Aji, handed over the items to the state government in Maiduguri on Monday.

Umar said that President Bola Tinubu approved the release of 42,000 MT of assorted food for distribution to vulnerable households, groups, and associations in order to cushion the current socio-economic hardship in the state.

She added that, as a strategic reserve under the custody of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMoA&FS), the assorted food commodities include maize, millet, sorghum, and garri.

She added that Borno state has been allocated 594 metric tonnes of Maize, 252 metric tonnes of Millet and 9,972 metric tonnes of sorghum (bags of 50kg).

Responding, Gov….