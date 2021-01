Paris Saint-Germain have announced the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager on a contract which runs until 2022. Pochettino replaces Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked on Christmas Eve following a 4-0 win against Strasbourg in Ligue 1. Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino takes over with PSG third in Ligue 1, a point behind […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper