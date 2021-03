UN1TY Limited and Livespot360, producers of The Voice Nigeria Season 3, have announced that the show will premiere on Saturday, 27 March 2021. The leading international singing competition will air on African Magic Showcase (DSTV 151), Urban (DSTV 153), and Family (DSTV 154, GOTV 2) on Saturdays at 8:00pm, and on Sundays on AIT, Views […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper