Insecurity: SERAP, Others Sue Buhari Over NBC Directive On Newspaper Review

The Socio-Economic Rights and AccountabilityProject (SERAP) and the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development have filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, over the order stopping journalists and broadcast stations from reporting details of terrorist attacks and victims. They are asking the court to declare […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
