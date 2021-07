A Kaduna State High Court has freed the embattled leader of the outlawed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeena. In a ruling that lasted over eight hours, the presiding judge, Justice Gideon Kurada, upheld the no-case submission filed by Sheikh El-Zakzaky and his wife. In an alleged culpable homicide, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper