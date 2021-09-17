Insecurity: Reps Want Telecom Services Shutdown In Sokoto

House of Representatives has called on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to shutdown telecommunications services in Bodinga, Dange-Shuni, and Tureta local governments areas in Sokoto State over the deteriorating state of security. The House also urged the military and other security agencies to reinforce the Forward Operating Bases in Dange-Shuni and Tureta with more personnel […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
