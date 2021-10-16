Fully Vaccinated Travellers Will No Longer Self-Isolate, Says Federal Govt

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, has said that fully vaccinated in-bound passengers into Nigeria will not be required to observe the mandatory seven-day self-isolation. This is part of the reversed COVID-19 guidelines as signed by the chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha. The […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
