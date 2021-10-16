Why I slept with my daughter —Suspect

A 45-year-old man, OlaOluwa Jimoh, who was arrested in September for allegedly having sexual relations with his biological daughter to the extent of impregnating her has opened up on the incestuous act.

Jimoh was arrested by detectives from the Ogun State police command for impregnating his 19-year-old daughter.

The daughter (name withheld), who is also the suspect’s first child, had told the police that the sexual relations between her and her father started in June, with the man threatening to kill her if she ever told anyone.

According to her, she had to go to the police to lodge a complaint after she got pregnant in spite of her father’s threat.

She told the police of how she…