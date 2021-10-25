Caritas Nigeria Urges FG To Promote Skills Acquisition For Youths





Caritas Nigeria calls on the federal government to promote skills acquisition programs for youth empowerment and sustainable development in the country. Rev. Fr. Uchechukwu Obodoechina, Executive Secretary/CEO Catholic Caritas Foundation of Nigeria made this call during the 10-anniversary celebration of Caritas Nigeria, with the theme: Empowering the community to eradicate poverty. Obodoechina explained that the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper