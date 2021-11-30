Nigeria’s government and its South African counterpart have harped on the need to evolve sustainable strategies aimed at harnessing the resourcefulness and greatness of the youth of both countries. Nigeria’s minister of youth and sports development, Mr. Sunday Dare, stated this on Monday when the South African minister of women, youth and disabilities, Ms. Maite […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Nigeria, South Africa To Strengthen Bilateral Relation On Youth, Sports Development