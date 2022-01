In furtherance of its resolve to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups in Nigeria, Keystone Bank Limited, a fast-growing financial services provider, has unveiled ‘The Keystone Startup Advantage Programme (KSA Programme)’, a specialized incubator scheme with offerings to address the needs of startup businesses. A statement by the lender on Monday said […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information