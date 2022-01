Minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has said the FCT administration will redouble efforts to strengthen routine immunisation structure and primary health care landscape in the FCT. The minister stated this at the FCT Taskforce meeting on Polio Eradication Initiative and Routine Immunisation for the year 2022 in Abuja. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

