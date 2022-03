The Senator representing Nasarawa North, Abdullahi Adamu, has been affirmed as the new national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Chairman of the Election Sub-Committee of the ongoing APC national convention in Abuja, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, made the announcement after a voice vote by delegates to affirm Senator Abdullahi, who […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

