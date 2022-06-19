UBA Foundation Celebrates International Day of the African Child





In commemoration of the 2022 International Day of the African Child, the UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group on Thursday joined the rest of the world to celebrate African children by holding reading sessions for school children across the African continent and donating thousands of books in a special ‘Read Africa’ initiative.

UBA Foundation’s Read Africa initiative was birthed almost two decades ago with a purpose of ensuring that African school children continue to read as they further their education. Read Africa also supports African authors in different languages(English, French, Portuguese, Swahili) through the selection and purchase of books by African authors from different countries on the continent.

In celebration of the African child, the UBA Foundation visited schools and orphanages across Africa donating thousands of books, school bags, food and other gifts as they stressed the importance of education…





Source: Leadership Newspaper