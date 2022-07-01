JUST-IN: NPA Receives First Vessel At $1.5bn Lekki Deep Seaport 





Ahead of the commencement of commercial operatison at the $1.5bn Lekki Deep Seaport in September this year, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on Friday, received the first-ever vessel at the seaport.

The vessel, ZHEN HUA 28, which berthed at exactly 1329hours, delivered three Ship to Shores (STS) and 10 Rubber Tyre Gantries (RTG) cranes that will help in the evacuation of cargoes from vessels to the shore.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the seaport has an annual cargo tonnage of four million tons per year and container volume of 2.5million TEUs with three container berths equipped to handle more than 1.8 million TEUs annually.

Speaking at the event, the managing director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, said Lekki Port, when it commences operations, will be the first fully automated port at take-off in Nigeria.

He further stated that the successful delivery of the three STS and the RTG cranes was critical to the commencement of operations of the deep seaport.

He said, “the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper