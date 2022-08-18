Lagos Declares Fresh Total Ban On ‘Okada’ In Additional 4 LGAs, 6 LCDAs





The Lagos State government, on Thursday, extended the ban on commercial motorcycles popularly known as ‘Okada’ to four more local government areas (LGAs) and six Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the State.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Frederick Oladeinde, disclosed this to journalists at a press conference held in Alausa, Ikeja, on the Phase 2 total ban on commercial motorcycles operations in the State.

Oladeinde said: “Based on the apparent positive impact of the ban and the resolution of the Stakeholders’ forum, Mr. Governor has approved the ban of Okada in another four LGs and their respective Five (5) LCDAs for the second Phase of the total ban, in addition to the on-going ban in the six LGs and their respective LCDAs.

“For the purpose of emphasis, the state government is now banning Okada Operations in the following Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas in a bid to further promote the Safety and Security of lives and properties in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper