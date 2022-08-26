UBEC Set To Unveil Smart Schools





At a time when Nigeria is suffering from infrastructural deficits in almost all sectors of the country, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) is setting a commendable example with its Smart School programme at the cost of N21.6bn which is about to take off across the country.

The programme entails building and equipping the schools across the country with modern instructional and vocational materials.

Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, made this known, said the Commission has commenced the development of course outline and contents for the training of Education Managers, teachers, technical support personnel and other stakeholders for the schools and e-learning programmes.

The Smart Schools initiative, he said, will take care of Information, Communication and Telecommunication gabs in the training of school children and will be located at zonal, state and senatorial levels all over the country.

He added that the programme will ensure full…





Source: Leadership Newspaper