Real Estate Firm Celebrates Nigeria At 62





As Nigeria marked the 62nd Independence Anniversary on October 1, 2022, Adron Homes and Properties, a leading Pan-African real estate company, took to the streets of major cities in the country to celebrate the occasion.

The company, which is committed to bridging the housing deficit in Nigeria and throughout Africa, believed that accessibility and availability of decent housing for citizens is a key element of a great nation.

The company’s mission of making incredible housing affordable for all Nigerians regardless of social class remains her priority.

Just as Adron Homes has continued to reaffirm her confidence in a great Nigeria, where basic facilities will be available, the company went all out for the 62nd Independence celebrations by donning exquisitely creative regalia of the national colours.

Aare Adetola EmmanuelKing, the company’s Group Managing Director (GMD), took advantage of the occasion to celebrate with the nation on her 62nd Independence anniversary, which in his…





Source: Leadership Newspaper