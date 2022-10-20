GITEX 2022: Lagos Govt, Eko Innovation Centre Sponsor 15 Startups To Dubai





Lagos State Government in partnership with EKO Innovation Centre, has sponsored 15 Nigerian startups to the recently concluded 42nd edition of The Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) Global and North Star 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The GITEX is an annual consumer computer and electronics trade show and conference that takes place in Dubai at the Dubai World Trade Centre. It brings together thought leaders, inventors, innovators, and other key players in the technology sector, making it one of the most significant gathering spots on the globe.

Over 10,000 investors from across the world attended the GITEX Global 2022 event, which also provided entrepreneurs with over 25,000 leads for investment meetings and partnership opportunities.

In previous years, participants would have had to travel to Dubai to compete in the tournament for a chance to win $200,000 in funding and a mentorship prize. But on the May 12, 2022, the GITEX, in partnership with the Lagos…





Source: Leadership Newspaper