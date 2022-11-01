Infrastructural Devt: Take Cue From Wike, MOSIEND Tells N’Delta Govs





The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), has called on state governors in the Niger Delta region, to take a cue from their Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, in the area of infrastructural development.

This is as it congratulated Wike on the recent award of excellence in public service conferred on him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

MOSIEND, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, by its President, Kennedy Tonjo West, described the governor as a beacon of hope.

West stated that the said the distinguished award on Infrastructure delivery conferred on him was atestament that the governor’s hard work and outstanding performance were acknowledged and appreciated even from the opposition.

He further stated that Wike had let no one in doubt that he was going to take governance seriously and cause the electorate to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

The MOSIEND President noted that Wike’s…





Source: Leadership Newspaper