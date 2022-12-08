Over 45,000 Pupils Participate In NTIC Mathematics Competition





The Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC) recently held the 20th edition of its Annual National Mathematics Competition (ANMC).

The annual edition of the competition which was organised by NTIC, in collaboration with the National Mathematical Centre, had over 45,000 participants and was held in Abuja over the weekend.

The competition which started in 2003 has become a nationwide event that is responsible for sourcing great talents in the subject of Mathematics.

Managing Director of NTIC, Fevzullah Bilgin, said the event, now in its 20th edition, is aim at encouraging students in the study of mathematics across the 36 states of the federation.

Bilgin further said 24 students from Primary 5 and 6, and 22 students from Junior Secondary School 3 would be awarded a 100 percent tuition scholarship.

He explained that mathematics is the essence and the basics of all of the subjects and it helps people to think more deeply and to use their brains more and then to improve their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper