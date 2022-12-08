FG to promote appropriate blood use in hospital — Health minister

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire says it will continue to ensure appropriate use of blood in hospitals, thereby reducing complications that may occur due to inefficient blood services across the country.

Ehanire stated this in Ibadan on Monday at the inauguration of Centrifuge Component Blood Separation Machines and establishment of Tertiary Education Blood Safety Club organised by National Blood Service Commission, (NBSC) South West Zonal Centre, Ibadan.

The minister who was represented by Dr Omale Amedu, Acting Director General, NBSC said attaining a National Blood Service that is more effective and efficient requires proper coordination and regulation to ensure the…