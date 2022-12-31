Politics Can’t Affect My Friendship With Akwa Ibom Gov – Wike





Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that his relationship with his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Udom Emmanuel, has not been soured irrespective of their political differences.

He stated that ideally, politics should never be allowed to create unwarranted friction between brothers.

Wike spoke on Saturday after a private meeting with Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom State at his private residence in Rumueprikom, Obio/Akpor local government area of the State.

Emmanuel, who is also the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, was on a private visit to his Rivers State counterpart in Port Harcourt.

Describing the meeting as convivial, the Rivers State governor said it was completely devoid of politics.

He said: “Politics is not what will divide brothers and divide friends. Everybody knows my relationship with Udom, and we will continue to maintain that relationship.

“We may have different…





Source: Leadership Newspaper