Brace Up Against Impending Flood, NEMA Urges Stakeholders 





The director-general, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Ahmed, has called on stakeholders to brace up and prepare to mitigate against the likelihood of flood this year.

He gave the advice against the backdrop of the 2023 Seasonal Climate Prediction released last week by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMeT), which indicated that there will be normal to above normal rainfall in some States of the Federation in 2023.

The NEMA DG, who spoke in Abuja at the weekend with the hindsight of last year’s flooding that devastated many communities across the States, said it was imperative for State governments to support their own emergency management agencies to be operationally-ready and also establish local emergency committees (LEMCs) for grassroots participation in disaster management.

Spokesperson of NEMA, Manzo Ezekiel, said while addressing the participants at the close of international disaster management executive seminar for Nigerian emergency management…





Source: Leadership Newspaper