Osun Verdict: Senior Lawyers In Disbelief Over Judge’s Phrase





The verdict of the Osun governorship tribunal sacking Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party on Friday as the duly elected governor of the state is drawing public scrutiny, particularly on social media, but not for the substance of the ruling, rather, a phrase used by the tribunal judge who delivered the judgement.

The head of the tribunal, Justice Tertsea Aorga Kume, while reading the lead judgment that declared Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election, held that Governor Ademola Adeleke “can’t go lo lo lo” to “Buga won”; apparently referring to Governor Adeleke’s love for music and dancing.

While some people see nothing wrong with the judge quoting Kizz Daniel’s song to buttress the judgment others saw it as unethical and unnecessary.

Already the Osun State chapter of the PDP has faulted the use of the popular ‘Buga’ lyric, describing it as disrespectful to an elected governor.

In a statement issued in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper