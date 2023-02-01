Credible Elections And An Economy In Transition





I am deeply honoured to be speaking at this distinguished forum on credible elections and economies in transition.

This discussion comes at a time we are grappling with this same matter back home in Kenya following our elections last year.

Back home, I have expressed fears that if we do not comprehensively and credibly address the issue of the credibility of 2022 election outcome, the virus will spread and affect upcoming elections on the continent.

More immediately, Kenyans may lose all faith and decide to boycott future elections because they will believe their voices do not matter.

Kenya has become a laboratory for bad election practices that others borrow around the continent. You may recall that our malpractices of 2007 quickly became the script for Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe.

Since then, more of our neighbours have followed suit and perfected the use of technology to override the will of the voters.

As a pan-Africanist and an Afro-optimist, I fully subscribe to and support…





Source: Leadership Newspaper