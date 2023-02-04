Interfaith Group Advises Nigerians To Vote Competence, Resist Financial inducement





Ahead of the 2023 general elections, an Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) has called on Nigerian voters to vote for candidates based on character, competence, and capacity.

The group in a communique signed by the co-chairmen of IDFP, Dr. Yusuf Yakubu Arrigasiyu and Reverend Amos Kiri at the end of a two-day peace conference and 5th General Assembly of Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) held in Abuja urged Nigerians, especially politicians to embrace love and patriotism for the country.

“IDFP urges Nigerians to vote for candidates based on character, competence, and capacity during elections for a progressive and peaceful Nigeria. IDFP urges the building of strong and resilient ethno-religious structures that emphasizes religious harmony, inclusive leadership and social justice.

“IDFP calls for effective collaboration among all critical stakeholders before, during and after the elections regarding planning, deployments, voter education, monitoring and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper