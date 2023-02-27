2023 Polls: History As Incumbent Lagos Senator Wins Senatorial Seat In Ogun





Lagos West Senator and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Olamilekan Solomon Adeola, has been declared winner of the 2023 National Assembly elections in the State.

Also, a former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, as well as the incumbent Chief of Staff (CoS) to Ogun State governor, Shuaib Afolabi Salis, have all emerged winners in the National Assembly elections held on Saturday.

This is coming just as APC cleared the entire nine House of Representatives seats for the State.

Senator Adeola, who is the senator currently representing Lagos West Senatorial District, won the Ogun West senatorial election by a total votes of 112,887 to beat his closest rival, Chief Ganiyu Dada Obanibasiri, of the PDP, who scored 60,189 votes.

The result was announced by Professor Oluseye Olusegun Onabanjo of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, at the Oronna Townhall, Ilaro, the Ogun West Senatorial Collation Centre at about…





Source: Leadership Newspaper