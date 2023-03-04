Atiku Hails US Senator, Media Over Stance On Nigeria’s Presidential Election





Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has hailed a ranking member of the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Jim Risch, for pointing out the fact that Nigeria’s recently concluded presidential election was fraught with irregularities.

He also hailed Risch for criticising the US government over its decision to hurriedly embrace Bola Tinubu as president-elect despite damning reports from election observers.

Senator Risch had said, “The ongoing electoral process in Nigeria is widely viewed as deeply flawed by election observers and many Nigerians. It is disappointing to see the administration rush to embrace the result, while the full picture of what occurred during this electoral process is yet to be seen.

“I’ve expressed similar concerns related to other areas of our relationship with the Nigerian government. I worry this rush to judgement will undermine our ability to be an effective partner to all Nigerians,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper