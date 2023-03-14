Ex-EFCC Lawyer Sues Akwa Ibom Govt Over 13% Derivation Refunds





A former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecutor, Nkereuwen Anana has urged a Federal High Court in Lagos to compel the Akwa-Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, to give details of how the 13 percent oil derivation refunds aid received from the federal government was utilised.

Anana is asking the court for an order compelling the governor, the accountant general of Akwa Ibom State, to disclose to him in writing how the 13 percent oil derivation refunds from the federal government of Nigeria to Akwa Ibom State, Internally Generated Revenue of Akwa Ibom State and monthly federal allocation to Akwa Ibom State is expended under the leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

The lawyer is also seeking an order compelling the governor and the accountant general to disclose to him in writing any other money received by the Government of Akwa Ibom State under the leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

He is further asking the court for an order compelling the governor and the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper