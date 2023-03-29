Provide Palliatives To Victims Of Violence In Lagos, Ohanaeze Chieftain Tells Sanwo-Olu





A chieftain of the apex Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, has urged the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to support and provide palliatives for Igbos attacked by political thugs in Lagos State during the just-concluded general elections.

Following the victory of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Lagos State during the February 25 presidential poll, some markets populated by Igbos were allegedly burnt down, with goods worth millions destroyed.

However, Isiguzoro urged the governor to compensate the Igbos affected by the alleged attacks.

Speaking with journalists, lsigusoro said: “We support Sanwo-Olu’s reelection based on our consultation with APC governors in the Southeast and other Igbo leaders, and so doing. We are using this opportunity to donate N100 million to all Igbos who lost their properties, lives, and where molested to pay their hospital bills; we will channel the money appropriately.

Source: Leadership Newspaper