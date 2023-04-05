Why Senator Jibrin Deserves To Be Senate President – Maisudan





Kano, as the largest commercial and industrial hub of Northern Nigeria, has played a significant role in the country’s economic and political development and despite its role, Kano is yet to produce a civilian President, Vice President or Senate President of Nigeria.

The chairman, Maliya Media Teamwork, Abdullahi Salisu Maisudan, made the above observation during a media briefing where he emphasised that the 10th National Assembly brings about a fresh political outlook for the North and Nigeria at large, and it was imperative that the Senate President to be someone who understands the political terrain of the country and is capable of steering the ship of the Senate towards meaningful progress.

He, therefore, opined that Senator Barau Jibrin representing Kano North in the Senate, was the perfect answer to Nigerian youths’ call for the next Senate President.

Maisudan reminded Nigerians that Senator Jibrin is an experienced politician who has been in the National Assembly since…





Source: Leadership Newspaper