JUST-IN: Gunmen Kill Policeman, Injure Others In Lagos





A gang of armed men have killed a policeman and injured three others in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Our correspondent gathered on Monday that the assailants encountered the police officers on patrol and engaged them in gun duel on Friday last week.

It was further gathered that the assailants escaped with the rifle of the slain policeman.

Although the police authorities have not officially confirmed the incident as of the time of filing this report, it was gathered that operatives of the Imota Police Division in the Ikorodu area were on patrol duty when they came under attack at Emuren Junction, on Itokin Road in the area.

Witnesses confirmed to journalists that the armed bandits said to be thugs loyal to a notorious land speculator swooped on the police patrol team and opened fire on them.

“The police people were on patrol when they ran into the gunmen and they opened fire on them. They killed one on the spot, injured three others and escaped with his rifle,” a source…





Source: Leadership Newspaper