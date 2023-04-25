JUST-IN: Police Arrest 7 Over Attack, Killing Of Policeman In Oyo





Suspected hoodlums, on Tuesday, attacked and killed a policeman while on lawful duty along Ijaiye-Ibadan Road in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Also, seven persons have been arrested and 12 motorcycles impounded in connection with the incident.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed the incident, said operatives under the Command, while on lawful intelligence-led Stop and Search around a major black-spot were attacked in the line of duty.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the Patrol team while acting on credible intelligence through visible policing duties extended their presence around major black spots, highways and major roads under Akinyele Local Government Area axis in a bid to deter criminal elements from settling and establishing dominance within the location.

According to him, the team of operatives on patrol led by one Inspr. Stanley Ikhine flagged-down an Ash colored Lexus 350 Jeep with a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper