Kwara Police Commissioner Orders Arrest Of Drunken Officer In Viral Video





The commissioner of Police in Kwara State, Paul Odama, has ordered the arrest of a police inspector, Stephen Yohana who was in a drunken situation in a viral video.

Yohana is serving in Share Division, Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State Police Command.

The spokesman of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi said in a statement on Sunday that the drunken policeman in a viral video has been identified to be Yohana.

The statement reads; “The Kwara State Police Command is miffed with the highly repulsive video of a police inspector by the name of Stephen Yohana presently making the rounds on various social media platforms.

“After viewing the video, the commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Paul Odama, swiftly directed that the policeman be identified and arrested.

” The command wishes to state that the police inspector who is attached to Share Division in Irepodun LGA of Kwara State has been identified and discovered to be currently undergoing medical examination…





Source: Leadership Newspaper