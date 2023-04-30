Ogun Police Arrest Wanted Serial Killer, Reject His N1m Bribe





Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a member of a notorious ritualist syndicate who allegedly killed and dismembered the body of one Oyindamola Adeyemi at Ijebu Ode in the State on January 28, 2023.

The suspect, 35-year-old Ifasoji Ayangbesan, whose other members of his gang had earlier been arrested, was apprehended on April 28 following a painstaking intelligence-based investigation embarked upon by detectives from Obalende Divisional Police headquarters, which led them to his hideout at Ijade Iloti area of Ijebu Ode.

The suspect, who has been indicted by the earlier arrested members of the syndicate as the person who bought the two legs of the victim, took to flight immediately he heard that he has been mentioned by his colleagues.

Since then, the DPO Obalende Division, SP Murphy Salami, has detailed his detectives to be on his trail with the view to arrest him and possibly recover the deceased’s two legs from him and prosecute him with his colleagues in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper