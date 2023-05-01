Nigeria Police Partner Hungary To Arrest 21-yr-old Cyber Fraudster





The Nigeria Police Force – National Cybercrime Center (NPF-NCCC) through the National Central Bureau (NCB), has partnered with the Hungarian Police and effected the arrest a 21-year-old suspect for allegedly commiting cyber crime.

The suspect, one George Gift Ikata, an indigene of Abua local government area of Rivers State, was arrested for creating a dubious platform which focused on duping foreigners including some Hungarians too.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Monday that, “the Force received a message from the Hungary Police on the 15th of July 2022.

“The intelligence enumerated the activities of a suspected fraudulent platform called “AMC Stock Experts” and how the said platform had succeeded in defrauding unsuspecting members of the global cyber community to the tune of thousands of dollars.

“Upon the receipt of this intelligence, seasoned cybercrime forensic and intelligence assets under the supervision of DCP Uche Ifeanyi Henry, the director…





Source: Leadership Newspaper