South, Middlebelt Leaders Reject $800m World Bank Loan





Southern and Middlebelt leaders have asked the federal government not to go ahead with its decision to take the controversial $800 million World Bank loan to cushion the effects of the planned removal of fuel subsidy on vulnerable Nigerians.

While decrying the state of the economy, the elders expressed “serious concern” over the continued snowballing level of indebtedness being incurred by the federal government, “particularly the recent request for $800 million World Bank loan, and called on the authorities to rescind that request.”

They lamented the rising cost of living in the country and the hyper inflation rate, confining a vast majority of ordinary Nigerians to a dire state of survival.

They therefore implored government at all levels to take urgent, practical steps to rejig the economy, check inflation and help improve citizens’ well-being and prospects.

The elders also noted the recent escalated killings across the country, including the unwillingness of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper