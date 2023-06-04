JUST-IN: FCTA Demolishes Abuja Printing Hub, UTC Complex





The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has demolished the over 30 years old popular UTC Shopping Complex to give way for the needed rebounding of the place.

The administration said the structure was overdue for restructuring to fit into a Shopping Complex model required to grow SMEs to address global business needs and challenges.

A deputy director, of Monitoring and Inspection, Department of Development, Hassan Ogbole said the structures were defective and there was a need to upgrade them to the standard that will meet global business standards.

Ogbole noted that provision had been made for the traders and other occupants of the Complex to enable reconstruction of the place.

He also stated that enough notices have been given to the occupants of the place, to enable them to move out and allow the construction to start, but many of them refused to vacate, while some deliberately refused to move out.

“The place is in a state of disrepair, the place is no longer…





Source: Leadership Newspaper