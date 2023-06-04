Military officers’ wives donate solar-powered borehole to barracks – News Agency of Nigeria

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Unique 38 Regular Course Ladies Welfare Association on Saturday, donated two solar-powered borehole to the residents of Ushafa Military Camp in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The association, made up of wives of the members of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) 38 Regular Course executed the project as part of efforts to alleviate the suffering of the residents.

The Chairperson of the association, Mrs Judith Akinjobi, said the group had always sought to make a positive difference and had been relentless in championing numerous causes towards improving the living conditions of others.

Akinjobi said the association had consistently sought improvements in the lots of widows, children, the sick and other vulnerable individuals and groups in the society.

“Today, we are witnessing the inauguration of our latest endeavour, two Solar Powered Borehole Water System.

“This idea was conceived with the understanding of the vital…