‘Tinubu’s Govt Can Create 20m Jobs With Solar Energy’





President of Asteven Group, Council on Renewable Energy in Nigeria (CREN) and founder of Asteven Renewable Energy Institute, Dr Sunny Akpoyibo, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration can create millions of jobs in the country in the solar energy industry.

Akpoyibo who stated this in an interview with journalists in Abuja, said the job creation can be achieved through properproper partnership and inclusion of private sector players in the industry.

He also called on President Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on practical solar energy training for at least 500 youths across all the local governments in the country in the next four years so that more than 20 million Nigerians can be gainfully employed.

The CREN and Asteven Group president urged the Federal Government to partner with various stakeholders such as States, National Assembly, NGOs, Non-profit Foundations, Oil Companies and private companies in sponsoring youths to save the country billions of Naira…





Source: Leadership Newspaper