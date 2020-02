Abraham Ngobere, a PDP lawmaker representing Brass Constituency 3 has emerged the speaker of Bayelsa House of Assembly after the Assembly’s former Speaker, Monday Bubou-Obolo stepped aside.

Monday Bubou-Obolo who is from same Bayelsa Central Senatorial District as Governor Duoye Diri, stepped down for Ngboere who was the Deputy Speaker to emerge Speaker of the House of Assembly.