Lagos police accused of releasing hit-and-run bikeman who left man with a torn earlobe

A Twitter user has accused the Lagos state police of releasing a hit-and-run bikeman who left a man with a torn earlobe.

According to @zheun85, the incident occurred at Five Star bus stop and the case was reported at Olosan Police Station.

Though he did not reveal why the bikeman was released, he however disclosed that the family of Damilola (accident victim) are trying to raise the fund for his corrective surgery as there are blood clots in his brain.

He tweeted;