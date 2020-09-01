Lagos police accused of releasing hit-and-run bikeman who left man with a torn earlobe

A Twitter user has accused the Lagos state police of releasing a hit-and-run bikeman who left a man with a torn earlobe.
According to @zheun85, the incident occurred at Five Star bus stop and the case was reported at Olosan Police Station.
Though he did not reveal why the bikeman was released, he however disclosed that the family of Damilola (accident victim) are trying to raise the fund for his corrective surgery as there are blood clots in his brain.
He tweeted;
Goodmorning @jidesanwoolu @PoliceNG_CRU @PoliceNG @AcpIshaku On Monday morning,an Okada (that was passing one way) hit one Damilola Ogunsanya at Five Star bus stop. Case was reported at Olosan Police Station, one A.O Idowu was assigned as the I.P.O of the case, due to the nature of the accident, three hospitals rejected the patient due to the severity of the case. Lo & behold, the I.P.O in charge of the case Idowu A.O, not only released the Okada man & his bike but was bold enough to say it in…
Source: Linda Ikeji