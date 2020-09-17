Nigeria ranks 29th in world FIFA ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up from the 31st to 29th position in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankings.

In the latest rankings released by the football governing body on Thursday, Nigeria got 1493 points and are now third in Africa, with Senegal (20th) and Tunisia (26th) in first and second respectively.

Algeria (35), Morocco (43), Ghana (46), Egypt (51), Cameroon (53), Mali (57) and DR Congo (57) make up the top 10 rankings of African teams.

Nigeria’s last international game was a 4-2 away win against Lesotho in the 2021 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers, played in November 2019.

Belgium is still number one in the world FIFA ranking, followed by France, Brazil, and England respectively.

Portugal, Uruguay, Spain, Croatia, Argentina, and Colombia make up to the top 10.